In Carefree, we revel in our beautiful Sonoran Desert, one of the wettest and lushest deserts in North America. The desert monsoon summer rains, despite a humidity spike, bring welcome relief from the hot, dry days of May and June. These summer storms bring lightning bolts that make your hair stand on end, literally, window rattling thunder, spectacular cloud formations, the occasional rainbow seemingly stretching from one end of the Valley to the other and the telltale creosote bush scent. What’s not to love?
However, recent monsoon seasons have been, at best, disappointing and some of the driest on record. Many of us have not coped with a serious monsoon storm in years, and for newcomers, maybe never. The monsoon excitement and intrigue are accompanied by powerful, life-threatening forces. Flash floods are the number one thunderstorm related killer, and most flash flood deaths occur in vehicles. This summer, should we have the good fortune to be doused with much needed monsoon storms, please remember:
- Driving around barricades is illegal and dangerous. The Arizona “Stupid Motorist Law” states that any motorist who becomes stranded after driving around barricades to enter a flooded stretch of roadway may be charged for the cost of their rescue.
- Be especially cautious at night. Flood dangers are much more difficult to see in the dark.
- Driving too fast through standing water can cause a vehicle to hydroplane.
- Avoid areas already flooded, especially if the water is flowing fast.
- Roadbeds may be washed out under floodwaters.
- Do not attempt to cross flowing streams.
- As little as 10 inches of water can float average-sized cars, mini-vans, SUVs and trucks. The strength of the water flow is the determining factor.
- It may be sunny where you are, but rainy at a higher elevation, creating a flash flood heading your way in a wash. Be mindful of local forecasts.
Our washes have not been scoured by significant water flow in many, many months. When the big rains come, there will be an exceptionally large amount of water swept debris. Drought weakened trees will fall. Branches will break. Fire scorched earth will erode. Culverts will clog.
As beautiful and welcome as the monsoon storms will be, there will be danger. Take a moment to think and be safe. You certainly don’t want your last words, “I think I can make it” or “My SUV can go through anything,” inscribed on your epitaph. When in doubt, wait it out, or find a safer route.
