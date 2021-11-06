Catch up with the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce at its Monthly Mixer event this month.
Always the second Wednesday every month, the November event will be held at the Scott Foundation, and offer the opportunity to learn more about the Foundation, and for attendees to enjoy networking, food and drink, a sleeve of raffle tickets and entry into the progressive jackpot.
About the Host Venue
Since its inception, the Scott Foundation has touched the lives of more than 6,000 youth by the development of core social emotional and experiential learning. These same youth redirected nearly $764,000 in donations back into the community through their selfless service to others. Today, with the help of many community partners, foster youth rediscover themselves, heal their past and focus on a future that is exciting and productive for them.
Learn more about the host venue: call 480.688.9800 or visit https://scott-foundation.org.
