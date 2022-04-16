Michael “Fish” Fischer has been a familiar face for diners at Keeler’s Neighborhood Steakhouse since the restaurant opened in the Historic Spanish Village at 7212 E. Ho Hum Road in 2019. As general manager, he is well-versed in leading a team. Now he will be leading the Carefree Restaurant Association as his predecessor Jo Gemmill of the English Rose Tea Room steps down. She has named Fischer as the new head of the organization, a role he is happy to accept.
“We feel it is important to be a leader in our community and be involved in its growth and future. We have been members of the association since Keeler’s came to be. Being a part of the restaurant association gives us as restaurateurs the ability to work together for common goals, share ideas and concepts, and help guide the direction of the future of the dining scene here,” says Fischer, a veteran of the hospitality industry. “Carefree offers a very diverse dining scene, with everything from the casual to the upscale, all while holding on to the local ‘flavor’ of being in Arizona. Carefree can be just that, carefree, but the dining scene offers something for everyone, and the food and service are second to none.”
Fischer has a rich background in the restaurant industry, including working at the Hard Rock Café in Florida before coming to Arizona in 1998 and working with legendary chefs such as Eddie Matney and Tomaso Maggiore and at the likes of the Arizona Biltmore Resort’s many restaurants. In 2012 he briefly left Arizona for an opportunity with Keeler Hospitality Group’s first restaurant, Spencer’s for Steaks and Chops. He immediately knew he’d found a home with this company and eventually returned to Arizona to help the company open Keeler’s Neighborhood Steakhouse.
As head of the Carefree Restaurant Association, Fischer looks forward to maintaining the mission of creating and maintaining a supportive and collaborative group of restaurateurs that collectively promote themselves, each other, and the town of Carefree.
For more, visit www.keelerssteakhouse.com; www.carefreerestaurants.com.
