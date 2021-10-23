Residents will have the opportunity to meet the experts that they may have seen on TV, and have their fine jewelry, watches, antiques, coins and more appraised by those same experts.
Jeff, Nick and Rob will bring their combined 100 years of knowledge and expertise to a buying event scheduled for Nov. 5–6 at 500 Easy Street in Carefree. There is no charge to attend, and valuations are offered with no obligation. An appointment is not necessary, but highly recommended to avoid waiting.
“I guarantee my expert team and I will offer you the best value in America,” said Nick Grovich, a certified expert, radio host, author and president of AmFed Coin & Bullion. “Over 40 years, I’ve built a reputation for honesty and expert advice.”
For additional information, call 800.221.7694 or visit www.americanfederal.com.
