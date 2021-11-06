The Kiwanis Club of Carefree has been an active force of volunteers and a pillar in the community since 1973. Its mission has always been focused on supporting, serving and guiding area youth so that they can grow into confident leaders. The kids in the community have been the beneficiaries of the club and a generous community, with millions of dollars in donations, scholarships, community accessible programs, Cave Creek Unified School District technology upgrades, and much more.
The Club also hosts events for the entire community to come together and celebrate each season, and two events are coming up in November at Carefree Desert Gardens, located in the Town center at 101 Easy Street.
First up, the annual Pancake Breakfast fundraiser event will be held Saturday, Nov. 13.
This year the Kiwanis have partnered with the AT&T Veterans Race, which is a 1-mile, or 3-mile run to support veterans. Sign up for the race or just enjoy breakfast while watching the festivities. To sign up for the race visit www.attveterans.org/race.
The Pancake Breakfast will be held from 7–11am, outdoors, under the canopy of the Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion. Ticket are $10 for adults and $5 for children 14 and under.
Later this month, residents are invited to the free Kiwanis Christmas Jubilee family event, Saturday, Nov. 27, from 10am–5pm.
Free Christmas Jubilee activities include carriage rides, live entertainment, games, prizes, face painting, the opportunity to have a photo taken with Santa, and Santa hats will be given out along with free popcorn all day. This event is for the entire family, even Spot. There will be a pet parade and costume contest at 3pm, so dress your pet up and join in the fun.
The Club will also be giving away 50 bikes during the event with a drawing every hour beginning at noon.
To learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Carefree and its upcoming events, visit www.kiwaniscarefree.org.
