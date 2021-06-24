Kiwanis Club of Carefree June 16, 2021

Kiwanis Club of Carefree welcomed Sandra Carrier (pictured center, left of the table) as its new executive director at the Club's June 16 meeting, held at Harold's Corral in Cave Creek.

 Submitted photo

At the June 16 meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Carefree, Kimberly Marie Jack, president, introduced the Club’s newly named executive director, and current general manager of the Kiwanis Marketplace in Cave Creek, Sandra Carrier. Carrier was joined by entire group of attendees for a group shot to congratulate her on her promotion.

Learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Carefree at kiwaniscarefree.org.

