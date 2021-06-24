At the June 16 meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Carefree, Kimberly Marie Jack, president, introduced the Club’s newly named executive director, and current general manager of the Kiwanis Marketplace in Cave Creek, Sandra Carrier. Carrier was joined by entire group of attendees for a group shot to congratulate her on her promotion.
Learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Carefree at kiwaniscarefree.org.
