Kiwanis Club of Carefree held its annual meeting at Harold’s Cave Creek Corral May 5 to elect officers and board members for both the Kiwanis Club and the Foundation.
Newly elected officers will begin their term Oct. 1, 2021.
Kiwanis Club of Carefree:
- Kimberly Marie Jack, president
- Joyce Jordan, president-elect
- Mike Poppenwimer, immediate past president
- David Court, director
- Geno Orrico, director
Kiwanis Foundation:
- Kimberly Marie Jack, president
- Joyce Jordan, president-elect
- Janet Busbee, director
- Mike Poppenwimer, director
- Ron Bell, director
- David Court, director
- John Dione, director
The focus of the Kiwanis Club of Carefree is helping children recognize and develop their potential. The organization offers post-secondary scholarships, summer art programs, community science fairs and mentoring, special needs support, youth service organizations and more. The vast majority of the funds raised are invested in the children of the local community, and programs benefitting the community.
Today, the club has about 200 members, ranking it within the top 10 largest Kiwanis clubs in the world.
“We believe that investing even one fraction of one’s time, talents, energies and experiences will make a world of difference tomorrow. We also enjoy making friends along the way,” shared Bob Moore, chair of the Communications Committee.
Those interested in becoming a member should contact Steve Morse at 480.488.2800. Visit kiwaniscarefree.org for more information.
