Kiwanis names Carrier as executive director

Pictured, L–R: Kiwanis Club president Kimberly Jack; Sandra Carrier; Joyce Jordan, president-elect; and Mike Poppenweimer, Marketplace Committee chair

In June, the Kiwanis Club of Carefree announced the promotion of Sandra Carrier to executive director of the Club.

Carrier joined the Kiwanis Marketplace Thrift Store five years ago as the assistant manager. Shortly thereafter, she was promoted to general manager where she has played a key role in developing the growth of the Marketplace, according to leadership. She brings a wealth of experience, energy and enthusiasm to the Kiwanis Club.

To learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Carefree or the Marketplace, visit kiwaniscarefree.org.

