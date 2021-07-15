Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY... At 518 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... mainly rural areas of Maricopa County This includes the following streams and drainages... Red Cloud Wash, Jackrabbit Wash, Mill Wash, Tiger Wash, Jimmie Wash, Woodchopper Wash, Powerline Wash, Dead Horse Wash, Winters Wash, Star Wash, Daggs Wash and Grass Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 900 PM MST. * At 600 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Mesa, Apache Junction, Salt River Tubing Recreation Area, Saguaro Lake, Usery Mountain Park, Goldfield Ranch, Goldfield, Lost Dutchman State Park and Canyon Lake. This includes the following streams and drainages... Verde River, Bulldog Wash, Salt River, Tortilla Creek, Cottonwood Creek and First Water Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 915 PM MST. * At 506 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Mesa, Scottsdale, Tempe, Fountain Hills, Falcon Field Airport, Salt River Indian Community, Granite Reef Dam and Mesa Riverview Mall. This includes the following highways... AZ Route 202 between mile markers 10 and 19. AZ Route 101 between mile markers 49 and 52. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 174 and 183. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 730 PM MST. * At 428 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Wickenburg. This includes the following streams and drainages... Martinez Wash, Tub Spring Wash, Monarch Wash, Ox Wash, Hartman Wash, Flying E Wash, Sols Wash, Cemetery Wash, Hassayampa River, Little San Domingo Wash and San Domingo Wash. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE GREATER PHOENIX AREA FRIDAY... The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality in Phoenix has issued an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Greater Phoenix Area for Friday. This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool, telecommute or use mass transit. The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late in the day. For details on this High Pollution Advisory for Maricopa County, visit the ADEQ internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecasting or call 602- 771-2300.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 730 PM MST. * At 422 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the Lake Pleasant area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Maricopa County Lake Pleasant is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages... Agua Fria River, Beardsley Canal, Morgan City Wash, New River and Cottonwood Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY... At 404 PM MST, social media showed flash flooding occurring in Surprise, Waddell, and Fennemore areas. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Glendale, Surprise, Goodyear, El Mirage, Waddell, Sun City West, Litchfield Park, Surprise Stadium, Luke AFB and Beardsley. This includes the following highways... AZ Route 303 between mile markers 107 and 116. US Highway 60 between mile markers 136 and 144. This includes the following streams and drainages... Agua Fria River, Trilby Wash and Beardsley Canal. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE