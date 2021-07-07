The Holland Center wants to help area kids (ages 8­–17) learn problem-solving skills that will serve them for life. So, they are presenting two opportunities this month to learn and put those skills to the test, during Crazy Computer Building Summer Camp.

Holland Center computer

The most important characteristic of computer science is problem solving, an essential skill for life. Students analyze software and hardware to solve problems in a variety of contexts. What’s crazy about this class is that the first thing kids do is take computers apart. They then build them back up and learn how they connect to the world. In this course, kids learn computer electronics, operating systems, digital storage, processors and networking. Kids think critically, compare mechanisms, troubleshoot problems and understand how machines work.

Each student will receive a Dell/HP Desktop computer to practice with and take apart during the course. After completing all classwork, students trade their practice computers in for a fully working, refurbished computer system with software, keyboard, monitor and mouse to keep forever.

Two sessions are offered:

  • Morning Session (ages 8­–14) — July 12–16; 9am–noon; $295
  • Afternoon Session (ages 14–17) — July 12–16; 1–4pm; $295

The Holland Center is located at 34250 N. 60th St., Scottsdale. To register for classes or get additional information, call 480.488.1090 or visit hollandcenter.org.

