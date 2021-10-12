In a statement released today, Keeler Hospitality Group shared, “Keeler Hospitality Group is heartbroken to announce the passing of their founder and CEO, Paul Keeler (Dec. 11, 1947 – Oct. 9, 2021).
“Paul was a beloved restauranteur with deep roots in the Cave Creek/Carefree and Scottsdale communities. His impact on his team members and guests will be treasured for a lifetime to come.
“Paul’s larger-than-life personality, unwavering faith in God, and kind spirit of hospitality will be missed by all who knew him.
“Details on a memorial service will be announced in coming days.”
