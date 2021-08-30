Jubilate Conservatory of Music, a school of classical music where young students learn to read and write music, begins in-person music classes at Desert Foothills Library in September. The fall semester lasts 14 weeks.
Violin, viola, cello and choir will be instructed in an after-school format. Online lessons and classes will continue with a particular favorite, Online Collaboration, where students work together online to create a music video.
Mondays, 4–5pm: Beginning Violin Class
For students 8 years and older; students learn to read music and play the violin in a focused setting with a class limited to six students. Cost: $364 for the semester plus $6 registration fee.
Tuesdays, 4:15–5:30pm: Jubilate Choir
For students aged 10 and older; students learn how to sing with others in a group setting, read music and follow a director, singing several different styles of music. Cost: $364 for the semester plus $6.00 registration fee.
Wednesdays, 4–5pm: Ensemble for Strings
For students aged 10 and older who know how to read music and play violin, viola, or cello; students enjoy playing music together in a group and increase their ability to read music and engage with other young musicians. Cost: $364 for the semester plus $6 registration fee.
Saturdays, 10am–noon: Saturday Strings
For ages 5 years and older; Advanced/Intermediate strings, 10–11am; Beginning Strings (Advanced/Intermediate students on break), 11–11:30am; Jubilate Violin Orchestra, combined class rehearsal, 11:30am–noon. Cost: $6 registration fee only.
Saturdays, 12:15–1pm: Musicianship Class
For all ages, (very young children should be accompanied by their parent). Students learn to sing their way through music theory in a fun and lively classroom setting. Cost: $6 registration fee only.
Saturday music classes are offered free of tuition. Instruments are not provided. Those who are interested in joining may contact Laya Field at 480.993.6147. For additional information, visit www.jubilateconservatoryofmusic.org.
