The Town of Carefree is hosting an Earth Day event Saturday, April 24, from 9am to 2pm, at the Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion in the Carefree Desert Gardens.
The family-friendly Earth Day event will feature local Arizona organizations that will help educate and empower the community to take better care of the Sonoran Desert, planet and each other. Residents are invited to see and learn more about the birds, reptiles and plants native to the area during this fun, engaging, informational day.
A few of the local organizations planning to be in attendance at the event include Desert Foothills Land Trust, Central Arizona Conservation Alliance, Rural Metro Fire and Wild at Heart, among others.
The event will be held outdoors with properly masked and distanced agencies at the Pavilion.
Go to visitcarefree.com for updates and additional details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.