The inaugural Falcons Basketball Open golf tournament, hosted by the Cactus Shadows High School Boys and Girls Basketball programs at Papago Golf Club, is slated for Saturday, Sept. 25.
All funds raised at this charitable golf event will benefit the Falcons Basketball programs to assist with the purchase of uniforms, equipment, travel gear and locker room upgrades, and help offset rising costs.
Those who would like to become a sponsor or participate in the event may visit www.facfundraising.com.
Falcons Athletic Club, a registered 501(c)(3) organization, is dedicated to supporting all athletics programs at Cactus Shadows High School. That support is carried out through on-site service projects, sponsorship, marketing within the community and partnering with school and Cave Creek Unified School District administration. The objective of the Falcons Athletic Club is to make a substantial contribution to the enjoyment and success of the athletics programs it serves.
