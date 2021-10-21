Over the weekend of Oct. 22–24, The Holland Center will celebrate the Halloween season with its Second Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch. From 10am to 5pm each day, this festive event will showcase over 1,000 whimsical, vibrantly colored glass pumpkins, handmade by Gregory Tomb, an acclaimed local glass artist known for his unique, intricate designs. These one-of-a-kind works of art will be available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting the Holland Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to enhancing arts, education and community in the Desert Foothills region.
Artist Gregory Tomb has been fascinated by glass art since childhood, when his family’s frequent road trips would often include visits to the Corning Museum of Glass in Corning, N.Y. After studying glassblowing as an art student at Hartwick College, Tomb explored a variety of personal and professional interests — but glass art always remained his passion. He occasionally rented glass studio time over the years and began honing his craft as a production glassblower in a factory for world-renowned glass maker Simon Pearce. In 2014, he started participating in juried art shows nationwide.
In his work, Tomb incorporates classic techniques of furnace, fused, flame-worked and cold-worked glass, while also exploring new processes and ways to use glass and light. Tomb’s colorful autumnal creations celebrate the season and have been featured in museums and magazines around the country.
As a former artist-in-residence at the Holland Center, Tomb is excited to share the joy and beauty of glass art with the Desert Foothills community. Located in North Scottsdale, the Holland Center is a unique partnership dedicated to celebrating arts and culture, treasuring the desert environment, assisting those in need and encouraging lifelong learning. Previously known as the Foothills Community Foundation, the Holland Center provides a diverse array of programs, including classes, fine art exhibits, and performing arts events.
