The morning of Thursday, March 11, crews were hard at work updating the iconic Sundial that has served as a focal point in downtown Carefree since 1959. Their mission: install a reincarnation of the Sunburst that had been missing from the Sundial for nearly 20 years.
Early photos of the Sundial showed a seven-foot wide, wrought iron Sunburst hanging from its midway point. The Sunburst is even captured in the Town seal, but it had been missing since 2004.
As the story was told by Carefree Vice Mayor John Crane in his March CITYSunTimes column, “The Joe Wong designed Sunburst enjoyed a short life. In 2004, when the Sunburst was determined to be beyond repair it was donated to the Cave Creek Museum where it resided outside for many years.
“The impetus for change often comes from an unsuspecting source. A few years ago, after many years safeguarding the Sunburst, the Museum returned it to the Town of Carefree. Broken and battered, the Sunburst took up residence in a corner of a Town garage. Then, in 2019, a Carefree resident, who prefers to remain anonymous, took it upon himself to return this misplaced, but not forgotten, historic and iconic art piece to its rightful place.”
Now, a reincarnated Sunburst, dimensionally identical to the original, but with improved design and modern materials, holds a place of honor in the Town center, once again celebrating the desert sunshine and casting its glow beneath the Sundial.
After its installation in March, Crane added, “A bit of history retuned to downtown Carefree in March with the installation of the Sunburst hanging from the midway point of the Sundial gnomon (the vertical extension). For a real treat, check out the Sunburst at night with the Sundial LEDs illuminating through the Sunburst colored glass.” |CST
Learn more: carefree.org
