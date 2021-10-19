All witches and wizards are invited to grab their wands and celebrate Halloween at the English Rose Tea Room with a trip to Hogwarts. (Muggles will be tolerated.)
Saturday, Oct. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 31, from 10am to 5pm, the Tea Room will feature Harry Potter inspired Afternoon Teas, gift bags and special guests.
The cost is $45 for adults and $25 for children. Owls get in for free.
English Rose Tea Room is located at 201 Easy Street, Suite 103, in Carefree. For additional information, call 480.488.4812 or visit www.carefreetea.com.
