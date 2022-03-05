Do you enjoy watching the myriad of birds, butterflies, and other critters in your yard? You can make a big difference for wildlife and pollinators in your home landscape––even if you have a small yard or even just a patio to work with. Native wildlife and pollinators prefer native plants, and our residential plant selections matter.
On Saturday, March 12, Carefree Desert Gardens welcomes native plant consultant Carianne Funicelli from Strategic Habitat Enhancements, based in Tucson. Carianne has been advocating for native plants for more than 20 years and is a frequent speaker for Master Gardeners in Pima and Pinal Counties, as well as an Advanced Pima Smartscape Instructor.
During this presentation, Carianne will review several native plant species that are appropriate for Carefree yards and gardens, and discuss the wildlife and pollinators they support.
The program, including a plant raffle, will begin at 9:30am and run approximately until noon at the Carefree Desert Gardens Pavilion located in the Carefree Town Center. A $5 (or more) donation is appreciated to support these programs. This is the third of four programs of the 2022 Carefree Desert Gardens seminar series.
For information call 480.488.3686.
