The Town of Carefree will host local authors for a special event at Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion on Saturday, May 7, at 4pm. Director and writer Nancy Gutfreund, presents this special group of Arizona writers reading their true-life, personal stories during a dramatic show called, For the Love of Story.
The program showcases an array of humorous, poignant, and inspiring personal stories by Arizona authors. Featured writers are of all ages from accomplished published authors to first time writers. Stories include adventures of flying carpets in Istanbul, a young girl overcoming her first heart break, moving to Arizona with a Jewish immigrant father, and a hysterical story of an Alaskan dog musher, among others.
“I believe that telling our stories brings our community together in a personal entertaining way! The show is designed to create empathy, engagement, and fun—so needed in our present time,” notes Gutfreund.
Over many years, Gutfreund developed a true appreciation for the power of sharing stories.
“Telling personal stories is a tradition that spans across the world. There is a renaissance of this time-honored art form from The Moth Radio Hour and Story Corps to other venues across the country,” she says.
Gutfreund has participated in similar shows and is excited to bring this venue, where people can experience the “richness of writing” and “sharing their authentic, personal stories,” to the North Valley community.
Nancy’s background includes a degree from UCLA in Theater, studying acting at The Neighborhood Playhouse in New York City, and a lifetime of community theatre and performing in several “Personal Stories” shows in Santa Barbara, California.
Admission is free, but donations are welcome.
For more information about For the Love of Story please email Nancy Gutfreund at ngmft@aol.com.
