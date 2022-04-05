Namibia is a country located to the northwest of South Africa, west of the Kalahari Desert in Botswana, and south of Angola. With 2.5 million inhabitants, it is one of the least densely populated countries in the world. It has the lowest rainfall of any Sub-Saharan African country. The Namib Desert that borders the Atlantic Ocean is the oldest in the world.
On Saturday, April 9, Carefree Desert Gardens is pleased to welcome back Scott McMahon, manager of the cactus collection at the Desert Botanical Garden from 2006 to 2020. McMahon holds Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Plant Protection from the College of Agriculture, University of Arizona. For more than 40 years he has been collecting cacti and succulents and is twice past president of the Central AZ Cactus and Succulent Society, now an honorary lifetime member. As well as teaching at the Desert Botanical Garden, McMahon has taught classes on cacti, succulents and other subjects pertaining to desert plants. Guests are invited to join Carefree Desert Gardens as McMahon takes attendees on a journey to Namibia, home to some of the most iconic succulents in the world, some of the oldest exposed rock formations, and many familiar animals adapted to survive in the desert environment. No passport required!
The program will begin at 9:30am in the Town Council Chambers located at 33 Easy Street in Carefree. A $5 (or more) donation is appreciated to support these programs. For more information call 480.488.3686.
