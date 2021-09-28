Area residents are invited to dine local this fall, as the Carefree Restaurant Association (CRA) will once again host Carefree Restaurant Week, Oct 1–10.
Restaurant Week is an opportunity for all participating restaurants to showcase their menus at discounted prices. Some restaurants will offer a special lunch menu, others a special three-course dinner for dine-in guests.
Last fall (2020) restaurants were still struggling with the pandemic and in-house dining was very limited in capacity. Many restaurants offered curbside dining and others offered outdoor patio seating. This year, despite the continued challenges of the pandemic, local restaurants are looking forward to welcoming back regular guests and also greeting those that will want to experience dining in Carefree for the first time.
Prices for Restaurant Week (per person, excluding alcohol) are as follows:
- Lunch Menu (two courses): $18
- Dinner Menu (three courses): $35 or $45
Guests will have an opportunity to sample new and exciting menu offerings and in doing so support their local restaurants. The CRA says that it has been through the support and patronage from local diners, that Carefree restaurants have been able to keep their doors open.
Unlike many other towns, Carefree’s restaurant base is made up of independent, family-owned businesses. Therefore, no large corporate chains dictate menu, pricing or marketing campaigns. Rather, the individual business owner can determine the look, feel, style, concept and brand of their own restaurant based on their own individual culinary expertise.
“It is a credit to all the Carefree restaurants that they have managed to survive the last 18 months of unprecedented times and are able to once again offer a restaurant week to their loyal guests,” shared Jo Gemmill, owner of the English Rose Tea Room.
Restaurants participating in Carefree’s Fall Restaurant Week include Alberto’s Ristorante, Black Mountain Café, Confluence, Corrado’s Cucina Italiana, English Rose Tea Room, Giordano’s Trattoria Romana, Keeler’s Neighborhood Steakhouse, Raven’s View Wine Bar and Venues Café.
For a complete list of all Carefree restaurants and dining opportunities and for more details on Carefree Restaurant Week, including menus and other participating establishments, visit www.carefreerestaurants.com.
