Historically, Carefree experiences our driest months in May and June with average monthly precipitation of 0.14” and 0.09,” respectively. And as temperatures creep beyond 100 degrees, the risk of wildland fire in our beautiful Sonoran Desert intensifies and with it, the danger to lives and property. Desert wildland fires can occur in not only raw desert, but on vacant lots near residential areas and even in residential desert landscaping. What can you do to mitigate this danger?
The Carefree Fire Department/Rural Metro encourages our residents to create a 30-foot defensible space around your home free of dried grass, heavy accumulations of ground litter/debris, and other highly flammable dry vegetation. Not only will such a barrier help keep flames away from your home it will provide an area where firefighters can position themselves to protect your home. In Carefree, if in doubt, our fire department will inspect the perimeter of our homes for fire safety. Alternatively, your local fire department or your home insurance provider might offer the same service.
Often the primary source of wildfire fuel around our homes is dried non-native, or invasive, weeds and grasses. Now is the time to inspect your property and remove these non-native fuels which feed wildland fires. Removal of these invasive plants will not only reduce their future propagation and their presence next year but will assist native desert vegetation that competes with these unwelcome pests for precious rain and space.
For the management of non-native invasive weeds, your landscaper or local hardware store may offer a chemical herbicide or weed killer. Properly selected weed killers can control specific weed species, leaving native species relatively unharmed. For those not comfortable having a chemical weed killer applied, a vinegar and soap solution may prove effective. The internet offers many links for such remedies. For those looking to become more in harmony with their desert landscape, the most effective weed killer solution is to don garden gloves and a broad-brimmed hat and pull and rake the weeds away. You will not only foster the satisfaction of having, on a personal level, killed these non-invasive weed interlopers by ripping them out by the roots, you might be surprised what you will find – a fledgling 6” saguaro under a burr sage, the delicate flowers on a pincushion cactus, an abandoned quail nest.
While warnings and articles regarding wildland fire safety have become a seasonal event, the Arizona fire season has seemingly grown to encompass the entire year. And with it, our paranoia has grown. If the sky is hazy, is there smoke in the air? Is that lumbering, low flying aircraft a fire-retardant laden DC- 10? Proactive fire prevention precautions will serve to provide not only peace of mind but increased safety to lives and property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.