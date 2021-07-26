Desert Foothills Theater (DFT) announced its upcoming season in June and shared, “We are incredibly happy with the 2021–22 theater season and know that you will be too! Actors young and old will take the stage to tell stories, entertain and delight our audiences. We will let you know when tickets are on sale so that you will not miss seeing your favorite performance.”
The 2021–22 season includes High School Musical, Jr.; War of the Worlds (an adult radio play); The Music Man, (all ages); Elf, Jr., Fair Game, a new musical by Andrea Markowiz; Les Miserables (school edition) and Dear Edwina, Jr.
Kicking off the season, High School Musical, Jr. will run Sept. 17–26 at the Cactus Shadows Fine Arts Center. DFT will hold auditions beginning Saturday, July 31, for performers ages 7 to 18. Depending on the number of auditioners, the company may create two casts — one for those 7–13 and another for those age 14–18.
For audition information, or to learn more about the upcoming season, visit dftheater.org.
