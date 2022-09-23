Desert Foothills Library story time
Source: Desert Foothills Library

Youth and Teen Librarian Heather Wurr was excited to host her first outdoor Story Time using the new patio furniture that was purchased with funds from a generous grant from the Kiwanis Club of Carefree.

“It was so nice to see the kids settling into the new furniture, which has transformed the patio into an area where patrons can relax, enjoy a program or host a meeting,” said Wurr. 

“We have a long standing relationship with the Kiwanis Club of Carefree,” added Desert Foothills Library Director Anne Johnson. “The generosity of Kiwanis has helped to build the teen room and children's area in the library and now they have transformed our outdoor patio; they truly are ‘for the kids.’” 

The furniture is part of a larger project to update the patio so it can be used more frequently for programs and events. In addition to the furniture, additional shade will be provided by a pergola and additional potted plants will add to the relaxing ambiance. If you are interested in helping to support this project, contact Johnson at the library. 

Serving the community since 1954, the Desert Foothills Library’s mission is to enrich the Desert Foothills Community by promoting literacy and advancing knowledge through library resources and programs that inspire and support lifelong learning.

