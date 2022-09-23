Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... Northeastern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona... Southeastern La Paz County in west central Arizona... * Until 645 PM MST. * At 239 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... mainly rural areas of Maricopa, Northeastern Yuma and Southeastern La Paz Counties This includes the following streams and drainages... Red Raven Wash, Centennial Wash, Deadman Wash, Farmers Canal, Copper Wash, Baragan Wash and Columbus Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 845 PM MST. * At 433 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Phoenix, Scottsdale, New River, Cave Creek, Carefree, Camp Creek, Desert Mountain and Seven Springs. This includes the following streams and drainages... Copper Camp Creek, Indian Spring Wash, Verde River, Cottonwood Creek, Galloway Wash, Blue Wash, Davenport Wash, Cave Creek, Lime Creek, Sheep Creek, South Fork Sheep Creek, Deadman Creek, North Canyon Creek, Camp Creek, Sycamore Creek, Rodger Creek, New River, Seven Springs Wash, Deadman Wash, Grapevine Wash, Apache Wash and Skunk Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 645 PM MST. * At 250 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Tortilla Flat. This includes the following streams and drainages... Barge Creek, La, Tortilla Creek, Reavis Creek, Cottonwood Creek, Lewis and Pranty Creek, Salt River and Barranca Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 700 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 350 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Powerline Wash, Coyote Wash, Star Wash, Beer Bottle Wash, Old Camp Wash, Hassayampa River, Jimmie Wash, Woodchopper Wash, Winters Wash, Fourmile Wash, Dead Horse Wash, Mill Wash, Jackrabbit Wash, Daggs Wash and Red Cloud Wash. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Maricopa County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST FOR MARICOPA COUNTY... At 458 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Desert Mountain, or 13 miles northeast of Scottsdale, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Scottsdale, Cave Creek, Carefree, Desert Mountain, Camp Creek, Rio Verde, Horseshoe Reservoir and Seven Springs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH