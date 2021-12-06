The Holland Center and Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce have announced the dates for its next Desert Foothills Leadership Academy (DFLA). Class II will kick off Jan. 13, 2022.
“After a very successful inaugural Class of 20 participants, we are excited to welcome Class II,” Jennifer Rosvall, executive director of The Holland Center, shared in a released statement. “The feedback and reviews from our inaugural class supported our mission to educate, energize, and engage emerging leaders with a goal of enriching community life while responsibly sustaining our natural resources for generations to come. All of this is done through a focus on strengthening participants understanding of the past, current, and future potential of the Sonoran Desert Foothills.”
Kandace French Contreras, CMC, Carefree Town Clerk/treasurer added, “I am so glad I had the opportunity to participate in the Desert Foothills Leadership Academy. It was an outstanding opportunity to obtain critical and streamlined information regarding the needs of our unique community and the role I can play in addressing those needs.”
Class II of the Academy will take place over a 10-month period and includes both on-site and “classroom” training incorporating subject matter expert presentations, on-site tours, panel discussions and hands-on training. Areas to be covered include Health Care, Tourism, Technology, Sustainability, Innovation, Education, Land Usage/Growth, Social Services, Arts, Local Issues, Transportation, Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG), Leadership Training/Styles and Public Safety.
Kim Nathanson, realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties, another graduate of Class I, commented, “The Leadership Academy provided valuable information and insight that has given me the connections, confidence and knowledge to become an effective and inspired community leader.”
For additional information or to apply for the program, visit www.desertfoothillsleaders.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.