At Studio Kinetics LLC, owner and instructor Wendy Ellis offers Pilates instruction to a broad range of clients — from the general public to aspiring or professional athletes, golfers, gymnasts and dancers, for both physical therapy and overall wellness. Fitness training, massage and movement therapy are included in the services available.
Since opening in 2019, Ellis’ mission has been to provide each client with the tools to accomplish their specific goals and to create a lifestyle change by teaching them body awareness, control, balance, strength and flexibility for optimal performance and longevity.
“I provide the services to any age group, any level, novice to professional athlete in our community and surrounding areas.”
Available are Pilates privates/duet, Pilates group classes and fitness class. Ellis also offers free Sunday Pilates classes hosted by the Healthy Creek at the Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion in Carefree.
What makes Studio Kinetics unique, says Ellis, is her range of professional services, advanced training, her experience and caring nature, adding that her “intuitive sense of movement and biomechanics is of utmost importance in achieving my clients’ needs or goals.”
“I love and take pride in everything I do,” Ellis shared. “I want to make a difference for each person that comes to me and will go out of my way to make it happen for them. I know as a dancer, dance educator, Pilates instructor that moving freely without tension is important in daily life. My goal is for each person to feel that freedom of movement and strength in their own bodies.”
Studio Kinetics LLC is located at 7171 E. Cave Creek Rd. in Carefree. Hours are Monday–Saturday, 7am–6pm. For additional information, call 520.940.5849 or visit www.studiokineticsdance.com. |CST
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.