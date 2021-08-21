Tech 4 Life opened in 2004 — the same year that Facebook and Gmail were launched. And while those web giants have certainly impacted the lives of area residents, the impact of this local company cannot be downplayed.
The company provides computer services, digital marketing services and training. Computer service can be completed on-site, by “carry-in” or remote, and the company also offers security memberships for businesses and residents alike. Wireless networks, video surveillance and all networking functions are also a part of the services available.
For those looking for digital marketing, Tech 4 Life can help with websites, social media, print media, ad campaigns and search engine optimization. Training options include face-to-face or remote operational and application training
Owner Steve Woods shared that the Tech 4 Life mission is to “Love Our Neighbors” and explained that the company achieves its mission by providing “Country doctor service for all your technology.”
While 2020 was a rough year for so many businesses, Woods said that Tech 4 Life “stayed open the entire time helping folks with technology.”
“We integrated every kind of safety option recommended to us,” Woods said. “We didn’t get anyone sick, we didn’t get sick and we are still open for business. We call that 2020 success!”
Part of that success strategy was implementing no-contact drop off and pickup. They also took on repair of iPhones and computers when Apple and other companies were closed. They moved entire businesses to remote VPNs so everyone could work at home (“In a day or two,” Woods added), and taught Zoom to local seniors.
All things that the company didn’t normally do, because, Woods added, “We are local through and through and love our community and our neighbors.”
“One of our mottos is ‘Buy Local or Bye-Bye Local.’ We would like to keep doing this, so please buy local!”
Tech 4 Life is located at 748 Easy Street in Carefree. For additional information, call 480.488.0773 or visit www.techfourlife.com. |CST
