The Desert Donkey, which opened its doors to the public just this year, is designed to offer a distinctive local touch of unusual finds to the residents in the Carefree and Cave Creek areas, according to owner Harmony Delia.
Delia added, “The Desert Donkey is residing in a former restaurant spot with a bottom ‘cellar’ floor, which is now occupied by a second shop, Dearly Departed Studios. It is also located between Foothills Animal Rescue Boutique and Resale Boutique. It’s wonderful to be among four shops in one location!”
The retail boutique specializes in home décor, host gifts, unique furniture and repurposed items. Shoppers can stop by Tuesday through Saturday (and occasionally Mondays), from 10am to 5pm.
The Desert Donkey is located at 7202 E. Ho Rd. in Carefree. For additional information, call 480.474.4577.
