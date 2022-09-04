With the last major concrete pour complete, Carefree’s new water storage reservoir project continues on schedule. The roof on Carefree Water’s new 300,000-gallon water storage reservoir located along Tom Darlington Drive was recently completed, bringing the project one step closer to fruition.
Once the concrete has cured, crews will begin to “backfill” the tank excavation, placing earth around all but the west side of the tank and placing earth on top of the tank. When “backfilling” is complete, the area will be ready for re-landscaping to restore the natural desert feel to the property.
The landscaping palette will include cacti, native trees and desert plants and shrubs to match the surrounding environment. Natural rocks from the excavation process may also be utilized to enhance the landscaping.
Located on a ¾-of-an-acre parcel, the reservoir will store fresh, potable water for drinking and general household use. There will be no odors associated with the water storage reservoir. Entry and exit from the reservoir site during both construction and maintenance after construction is completed will be off Tom Darlington Drive.
A benefit to all Carefree residents, the new water storage reservoir will bring Carefree’s total water storage capacity to over 2 million gallons. The added capacity allows the Water Company to meet peak demand during the summer months while also being prepared for emergency fire situations. Properties in the acquisition area will be served directly by the new water reservoir, while existing customers continue to receive a high level of service undiminished by the increased water demands.
