YMCA_Case for a Cause.jpg

The Desert Foothills Family YMCA (YMCA) loaded cases of bottled water in their van Friday, July 16, and ventured over to area nonprofit Foothills Caring Corps (FCC). There, they made a generous donation of approximately 75 cases of bottled water to FCC to benefit the organization’s Neighbors, older adults and persons with disabling conditions.

Desert Foothills Family YMCA: Helping Neighbors In Need

1 of 3

The YMCA hosted its Fourth Annual “Case for the Cause” water drive during June and July. Community members who generously donated cases of bottled water received a guest pass to the YMCA. In only a few weeks, more than 200 cases of water were dropped off at the YMCA and Desert Hills Presbyterian Church.

“All donated cases of water were distributed to local organizations, including Foothills Caring Corps, Foothills Foodbank and Resource Center, and St. Vincent de Paul,” shared YMCA executive director Raye Gall.

Desert Foothills Family YMCA is located at 34250 N. 60th St., Scottsdale. For additional information, call 480.596.9622 or visit www.valleyymca.org/desert-foothills.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you