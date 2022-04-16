Harold’s Cave Creek Corral was filled with laughter on March 16 thanks to comedian Mark Cordes and his act for the Carefree Kiwanis Club. Mark, a comedian for more than 30 years, has lived in the Valley of the Sun since 1982. From his humble start at an open mic, Mark steadily worked his way up the comedy ladder—from the opening act, to feature act, to headlining the top comedy clubs and corporate events from coast to coast. “After the past couple of years, it’s great to see people again without the masks on”, said Cordes.
If you’re interested in hiring Mark for a private event, contact him through his website at www.markcordes.com. If you’re interested in volunteering for a great cause, join the Kiwanis on every Wednesday at Harold’s Cave Creek Corral. For more information, visit www.kiwaniscarefree.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.