Nestled in the breathtaking Sonoran Desert, CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa announced the launch of its new signature wellness track, “Joyful Journey,” which debuts July 1.
A recent study from the Institute for Positive Research revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic caused the largest dip in happiness levels of Americans in 50 years. In fact, 97 percent of respondents felt happier when planning a vacation and 71 percent showed greater levels of joy to have a trip planned within six months.
“Joyful Journey” is geared toward anyone in the process of or seeking to make lasting positive changes in their life. The new wellness track enables guests to connect with their happier, healthier selves through more than 10 unique wellness experiences including joy-inducing fitness classes, science-backed workshops, interactive culinary demos and more.
Honoring the resort’s commitment to “happiness first, healthiness always,” the new program is designed to enlighten guests on what it means to connect with one’s happy state of mind through stronger body, mind and soul connections.
CIVANA says that each element in the wellness track is thoughtfully designed to create an impactful experience. Guests will depart with defined practices that will enable them to continue to grow the good that lasts in their brain and in their life.
“Joyful Journey” wellness experiences include Ecstatic Dance, Stress Relief & Happiness, Rebound, The Habit of Happiness, Sound Healing for Joy, Adaptogens 101 and Vibe & Flow.
In addition, guests can leisurely experience more than 10 daily, distinct, wellness classes, a plant forward approach to eating well and healing spa treatments.
