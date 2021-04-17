The Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting event at Stick’s Golf and Cigar Lounge, April 1.
The unique concept combines a premium cigar lounge with indoor golf and entertainment. The main feature of the lounge is the glass cased, cedar cigar humidor with over 1,000 brands of premium cigars. Premium brands include Padron, Daniel Marshall, Ashton, Arturo Fuente, Paul Garmarian, Alec Bradley, AVO, Rocky Patel, Montecristo and Oliva cigars.
The indoor entertainment features a 13’ wide Full Swing golf and entertainment simulator. The golf practice facility will feature golf tour simulators that will allow patrons to take lessons from PGA certified instructors or play over 30 of the best golf courses in the world indoors for recreation. Other entertainment options provided on the simulator include a golf leagues, a laser shooting gallery, soccer, football, baseball and lacrosse.
The cigar lounge is equipped with state-of-the-art ventilation, two outdoor patios with spectacular views, a private “members only” lounge opening in October, and indoor golf and game simulators. The concept will allow local residents, seasonal guests, and tourists to have a place to socialize and play indoor games all season long, or to rent for private parties.
