Kiwanis President Joyce Jordan celebrated the 49th anniversary of the nonprofit’s Carefree chapter in April with plenty of guests surrounding her. The group was founded in 1973 by KT Palmer and Tom Darlington. In addition to Jordan, four additional senior members spoke about their recollections of the early days of the Carefree Kiwanis Club.
Among the featured speakers were:
George Hofer, spoke about the early launching of the garage sales/flea markets—their locations, their frequency, and revenues and how they have grown into what they are today at the Marketplace. These garage sales/flea markets were a major early factor in creating awareness and recognition of Kiwanis and its contributions to the local community.
Leo Reardon, spoke about the early pancake breakfast events—the large number of members who showed up early to prepare for making and serving the meals and the large crowds who came to enjoy the pancakes. Reardon also pointed out the significant number of years he chaired this pancake event and the Christmas event and shared the enjoyment of working together and the lasting friendships he has made over the years.
Kathy Haugner first informed the group that the Native American meaning of Kiwanis is “we trade.” Then, she talked about the Kiwanis days before women were allowed to join formally, yet they contributed to the Carefree Chapter events and activities, and then the early days of women getting involved. She shared that at one time the nonprofit’s membership was as high as 300.
Geno Orrico talked about humorous situations which had taken place at meetings and events during his years with Kiwanis. Surprisingly, he did not break into a song once he had a microphone in hand.
“Kiwanis membership events take place which have been the foundation of our Carefree chapter,” says Bob Moore, Director of Kiwanis Club of Carefree.
The afternoon of camaraderie proved to be a welcoming experience for all, including newer members of the chapter.
For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Carefree, visit kiwaniscarefree.org/about-kiwanis-club-of-carefree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.