Celebrate the season with the Town of Carefree at two special holiday events beginning this month: the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at the Carefree Sundial, and the popular Chanukah in Carefree Celebration, complete with a six-foot tall menorah.
The Town will hold its annual Christmas Tree Lighting and festivities Saturday, Nov. 27, and the Chanukah in Carefree Celebration beginning Sunday evening, Nov. 28, and continuing through Monday, Dec. 6.
Details for both events can be found at www.visitcarefree.com.
