The Desert Foothills Family YMCA is ready for summer with a full calendar of classes, both virtual and in-person to help the Foothills community stay healthy and active. With everything from weight loss support to fitness classes for the older adults, plus summer swimming lessons for the younger crowd and training and fitness for everyone in between. Here are just three classes coming up this month.
Weight Loss Support Group
The second session of this group starts on June 7. Staff report that the first group lost a combined total of 69.4 pounds and learned about sustainable weight loss.
Session times: M/W/F 4:30–5pm and T/Th/F 11:15–11:45am (more sessions will be added as needed)
Cost: $360 (billed at $120 every four weeks; financial assistance is available)
Register: Call to sign up.
Silver Sneakers Classic
Designed to increase muscle strength, range of movement and improve activities for seniors’ daily living, a chair is used for seated exercises and standing support during this class, which can be modified depending on fitness levels.
Session times: M/W/F, 10–10:45am
Cost: $5
Chair Yoga
In this gentle practice, postures are performed while seated and/or with the aid of a chair. Chair yoga classes typically target those with physical disabilities or aging men and women who find a typical yoga session too challenging. It is also a great form of yoga for beginners or anyone who wants to focus on a gentle practice.
Session times: T/Th, 10–10:45am
Cost: Free
To learn more about membership, register for a class or find additional class offerings, call 480.596.9622 visit valleyymca.org/desert-foothills.
