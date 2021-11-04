Since the Town of Carefree last honored our Veterans in the Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion in the Carefree Desert Gardens in 2019, much has changed, but some things remain the same. Over time and generations, traditions bind us together. Traditions comfort us and serve to cement our common values, even when those traditions are sometimes interrupted.
The Town has always valued and respected the service of our veterans. Once again, we will gather on Veterans Day to demonstrate that respect and celebrate what they have done for us. Thursday, Nov. 11, 3–5pm in the Pavilion, the Town will honor our veterans during the 13th Annual Carefree Veterans Day Celebration. Col. Craig Houk, U.S. Army, retired, an Afghanistan War veteran will share his wartime experiences and perspective and Lt. Mike Wold, U.S. Navy, will share his thoughts as a Vietnam War veteran. As in years past, this year’s event will include a mixture of patriotic and military music and students from the Veterans Heritage Project. For a quieter and more reflective moment, please stop by the Veterans Memorial in the Carefree Desert Gardens.
Then, Saturday morning, Nov. 13, another fine Carefree Veterans Day tradition will take place as the AT&T Veterans will hold their third annual Charity 3 Miler Walk / Run beginning at 9am at the Veterans Memorial. All ages, abilities and leashed critters are welcome to walk or run either a one mile or three-mile course that will take entrants around the Carefree Desert Gardens and downtown Carefree. Virtual participation is also available for those wishing to financially support the event. Proceeds will benefit veteran’s charities. Visit www.attveterans.org/race to sign up or for more information about this fun run.
And, after a good walk / run or virtual workout, what better way to celebrate than a hearty breakfast with neighbors and friends at the Kiwanis of Carefree Pancake Breakfast, 7–11am in the Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion.
A column focused upon Carefree traditions would be remiss without mentioning Carefree Christmas and Chanukah activities. Please join us for the annual Carefree Christmas Tree Lighting and festivities Saturday, Nov. 27, and the Chanukah Menorah Lighting beginning Sunday evening, Nov. 28, and continuing through Monday, Dec. 6. Details for both events can be found at www.visitcarefree.com.
While we revel in tradition, keep an eye out for something new — Carefree Ambassador volunteers wandering the Carefree Desert Gardens in turquoise vests greeting visitors, providing direction, and sharing a wealth of information about area history, activities and significant specimen plants in our Garden. Even old timers, like myself, might learn a thing or two!
Please make Carefree traditions part of your Veterans Day, Christmas, and Chanukah traditions. And, if a little help is needed, simply seek out a turquoise vest wearing Carefree Ambassador. I hope to see you in the Carefree Desert Gardens.
