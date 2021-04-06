Water is the lifeblood of the desert. In Maricopa County alone there are about 4.5 million desert dwellers. 2040 projections estimate there may be as many as seven million of us. Our quality of life, our economic vitality and, literally, our survival depend on a reliable source of quality water. As the drought continues, have you ever stopped to think where the water that flows out of your tap comes from? If you knew, you might have a better appreciation of this resource that many take for granted.
In the Town of Carefree, about two-thirds of our delivered water originates from the Central Arizona Project (CAP) system. The rest comes from Carefree Water Company wells tapping into an aquifer under our town. The ratio varies from year to year. Some neighboring communities depend 100 percent on CAP water or different sources and ratios depending on a wide range of factors.
If water from wells meet federal and Arizona Department of Environmental Quality standards, it is ready to drink. The CAP water flowing from your tap is a much more interesting tale. In the early 1900s, Arizona negotiated shares of Colorado River Basin water with neighboring states and Mexico. But how to move 1.5-million-acre feet of water from the Colorado River to the population centers in Arizona? There are over 325,000 gallons of water per acre foot. For perspective, each residence uses about a third of an acre foot per year.
In 1985, after 20 years of construction, the CAP engineering marvel of tunnels, pumps and canals began to move Lake Havasu water uphill 800 feet high, through a seven-mile tunnel and then into 336 miles of open canals and infrastructure, including the Lake Pleasant reservoir. In total the system lifts water nearly 3,000 vertical feet from the diversion off the river to the end of the system south of Tucson. Depending on flow, water takes five to seven days to go from the beginning to the end of the aqueduct.
But there is still work to be done. Surface water from CAP must be treated by water treatment plants. Drinking water produced by these water treatment plants and from wells is delivered by local water companies, mostly municipality owned, to the public. In Carefree, we rely upon neighboring communities, Scottsdale or Cave Creek, to treat our CAP water and deliver it to the Carefree Water Company. The Carefree Water Company then delivers that water to our residents.
How does a water customer begin to have a voice in such an important process that impacts their quality of life and economic vitality? While we elect CAP board members in general elections, virtually every community endeavors to control as much of their water service as possible and, therefore, their destiny. In Carefree, we recently solidified our plan to acquire the water accounts within Carefree that are currently serviced by our neighboring Town of Cave Creek. We are working to control as much of our water destiny as possible.
The next time you turn the tap, take a moment to consider the approximately one-week journey each drop of water has taken from Lake Havasu to your sink and why it is so important for each community to manage their own water destiny. And then, value every drop.
Reach the Town of Carefree: 480.488.3686; carefree.org
