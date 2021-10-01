Spring is a time for renewal, optimism, and freshness. It may be October, but that same sense of invigoration can now be experienced in Carefree, without those bothersome springtime allergies.
With recent rains, the Carefree Desert Gardens are seemingly a tad bit lusher. Even the stoic cacti appear to be more content. But what really sets the stage for a Carefree Spring in October, is the fresh look at many of our restaurants.
The English Rose Tea Room has been freshly remodeled inside and out. The inside has a beautiful new look and is brighter and more spacious. The patio facelift includes new tile, misters, chairs, and chandeliers. More than ever, the English Rose Tea Room is a true gem in the desert. You are guaranteed a culinary experience to remember, from scones and crumpets to cottage pie or a Ploughman’s lunch.
Creative outdoor dining has arrived in Carefree. With expanded outdoor dining into adjacent parking, Venues has brought the latest outdoor dining trend to Carefree. Our first “Streatery,” blending street and eatery, much like the mingling of interesting flavors, offers dining under the stars directly across from the Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion.
But there is more. Corrado’s Cucina Italiana has a new look — a more elegant décor with the same great food, wine, friendly atmosphere, and tastes of Italy for which Corrado is well known.
Soon, after summer remodeling, Athens on Easy Street will reopen with a new full bar, expanded indoor and outdoor dining as they return with their fantastic Greek fare, which we have sorely missed the past few months.
And, if you have yet to dine at Giordano’s Trattoria Romana, Keeler’s Neighborhood Steakhouse, Pizzicata, Confluence or Alberto Ristorante, treat yourself to a new experience. Checkout Carefree’s very own Restaurant Week (www.carefreerestaurants.com), Oct. 1–10, as local Carefree restaurants offer exciting prix fixe lunch and dinner menus.
Mix in the Desert Hills Presbyterian Church sponsored unique Community “Crash” Concert with a saxophone quartet, a brass quintet, and the opportunity for you to “crash” the concert and play along, Oct. 17 at 4pm, and the award-winning Thunderbird Artists 28th Annual Fall Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival Nov. 5–7, and downtown Carefree is springing to life.
I hope to see you wandering our street and gardens and enjoying a taste of Carefree Spring in October.
