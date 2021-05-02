Throughout the pandemic, Carefree and our residents worked, within the rules and guidelines, to keep our Town core vibrant. In recent months, the Thunderbird Artists returned with a modified program twice bringing juried artists to our streets; the Desert Foothills Theater brought The Sound of Music and a production of 13 to the stage of the Carefree Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion in our Desert Gardens; our galleries and art studios opened their doors for First Thursday Art Walks; the Carefree Farmers’ Market continued to setup shop every Friday morning, exercise classes brought our Gardens to life nearly every morning; and we even created and supported small music events for our local artists.
More recently, the Town organized an Earth Day program focusing upon the wonders of the Sonoran Desert and how to best preserve it. And through it all, our residents continued to strongly support our exceptional Carefree restaurants through takeout orders and inside and expanded outdoor dining.
Looking ahead, on Memorial Day, our country remembers those men and women who served and paid the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of our country, upholding the values we hold dear. In their honor, on Monday, May 31, at 8am, the Town of Carefree is proud to host a Memorial Day Tribute in the northeast corner of our Town, the Cave Creek Cemetery, located at 36400 N. Pima Rd. in Carefree. There are 41 veterans interred within this pioneer cemetery.
Join us for the Spring Carefree Restaurant Week, May 10 through 16, when our local Carefree restaurants will offer exciting prix fixe lunch and dinner menus and you can sample new and exciting menu offerings. From Greek cuisine or family-style Italian to modern American food, high tea or simply a good old-fashioned burger, there is something to suit every palate.
Or why not be more spontaneous? As the plants and flowers in the Carefree Desert Gardens make their spring presence known, bring the kids and grandkids to the Splash Pad, Gila Monster Playground, and the Little Free Library, walk the Garden, enjoy the Sundial and recently installed Sunburst, stop in our new Visitor Center adjacent to the Pavilion stage and meet one of our new Carefree Ambassadors circulating in the Garden ready to answer questions and offer suggestions. And as Memorial Day approaches, take a moment to pause at the Veterans Memorial to remember those who made our lifestyle and freedoms possible.
Learn more about the Town of Carefree: carefree.org.
