Arizona is experiencing a severe drought. The Colorado River and Lake Mead, the source of our Central Arizona Project water supply, have dropped to historically low levels. A series of dry winters and unusually hot and dry summers have contributed to the longest drought experienced in more than 110 years of Arizona record-keeping. As 2022 begins, we find ourselves in a Tier 1 Colorado River Shortage. As desert dwellers, what can we do to better manage home water use?
The Carefree Water Company encourages their customers to conserve water. More information on that can be found at www.carefreewaterco.com/waterconservation.html. Experience shows drip irrigation is the most common source of residential wasted water. In fact, irrigation systems, even when working correctly, are by far the largest single water user in most homes. Typically, about 70 percent of total residence water consumption occurs outside the home and is related to irrigation and swimming pools.
The most common unintended water loss comes from drip irrigation systems watering too often and/or watering too long. Sometimes, the automatic operating solenoid valves used in the system to automatically turn on and off irrigation water fail or malfunction by not closing or only partially closing leaving water running through the system constantly. Over time the individual water lines to each plant may lose their emitter drip head, causing too much water to be used. The plant is long gone, but the emitter is continuing to deliver water. Often rabbits or javelina chew holes in irrigation supply tubing. Did you know water output is typically stamped on emitters in gallons or liters per hour? Matching emitter output to plant water needs will result in more efficient water use.
It has been recommended that it is better to water longer and deeper (30 minutes to 1.5 hours) and fewer times (once or twice a week in the hottest months and much less in the cooler months) allowing plants to receive deep watering and then to establish a root system that can withstand our hotter temperatures. Mulch placed around the plant will help reduce evaporation. A quick check to see if your plant needs additional water is to feel the leaves of the plant early in the morning to see if they feel cool. If they do not feel cool the plant has reduced its natural transpiration and might need additional water.
Many residents use landscaping firms to maintain home landscaping. Often the landscaper’s primary focus is to provide a good-looking landscape regardless of the amount of water used. Landscapers seldom encounter leaks in the irrigation systems unless the system is checked when they are on site. Regular inspections of your landscaping and looking for over-watering or leaks in your drip irrigation system will help prevent unnecessary water usage.
To better manage water consumption, the Carefree Water Company offers “EyeOnWater,” an optional service that enables customers to view daily water usage––www.carefreewaterco.com/eyeonwater.html. This service allows for catching costly irrigation leaks early. Hourly, daily, and monthly water usage graphs are generated with this service and water usage data can be accessed 24/7 via the internet. Text and email alerts can be sent, notifying the homeowner of potential water leaks, and the customer can control the amount of water used. “EyeOnWater” provides easy and up to date access to water usage information whether you are home or traveling.
Carefree Water Company customers are encouraged to use this optional water management tool. If your water provider does not offer this system, encourage them to make this or a similar option available. Not only will “EyeOnWater” save homeowners from surprise water bill spikes, but it will also make us better stewards of our precious water resource.
