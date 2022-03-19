It’s been nearly 50 years since Desert Treasures opened its doors in Spanish Village. The retail shop that features exquisite rocks, fossils, jewelry, and one-of-a-kind treasures in the gift shop, opened in Carefree in 1973. Robert and Dorothy Vander Leest had just moved to Arizona from Wisconsin and decided to share Robert’s passion for earth minerals with the local community.
“My father was a rock hound and started the store with his inventory in 1973,” says Barbara Vander Leest, PhD, Robert and Dorothy’s daughter and current owner of Desert Treasures. Dorothy added to Robert’s vast collection, bringing in souvenirs, decorative, and gift items to make the collection complete. Barbara has continued to grow the treasures ever since after becoming partners with her mother in the 1990s.
“We get new minerals regularly and each piece is one-of-a-kind. We carry minerals from all over the world and from right here in Arizona,” Barbara shares.
Barbara is also proud of the boutique’s ability to keep her customers returning. “The secret to our story is the customers coming back year after year. We offer an excellent selection and very fair prices,” she says.
It’s no wonder many of her patrons are second and third generation customers.
“We have people that came in as kids, and now they are bringing their own kids or grandkids in,” she adds.
As the boutique heads into its 50th year, Desert Treasures continues to make celebratory plans. Be sure to stay tuned to the business’s Facebook account––@desert treasures––for updates or stop in and see Barbara yourself. She’s sure to have the perfect treasure for you or your loved one.
Desert Treasures is located in Spanish Village at 37550 N Hum Road in Carefree. For more information, call 480.488.3782.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.