Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 230 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1217 PM MST, Heavy rain due to thunderstorms has fallen across the area. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Enterprise Canal, Quail Wash, Hassayampa River, Woolsey Wash, Gila River, Winters Wash, Arlington Canal and Centennial Wash. At 1215 PM, Centennial Wash gage was 8.9 feet and falling. Alarm stage is 8.5 feet. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Painted Rock Dam. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&