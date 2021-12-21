The Southwest is a unique growing area presenting numerous challenges — mineral rich soils, cool winters, hot summers and low overall humidity. Residents hope to minimize water use but still want to attain a lush and inviting living space.
On Saturday, Jan. 8, Carefree Desert Gardens will kick off the first of four programs in its 2022 seminar series by welcoming Dr. Jacqueline Soule who will present “Lush & Low-Water Landscapes.” A long-time Southwest gardener and award-winning garden writer of 15 books as well as articles in national, regional and local publications, Soule has degrees from University of Arizona, Michigan State University and a Ph.D. in Botany from the University of Texas. Her postdoctoral work was at Washington State University.
At the January seminar, Soule will highlight over 30 plants that can be grown in area landscapes — pollinator friendly, HOA approved and some edibles — all that are pleasing and attractive for fuller outdoor enjoyment throughout the year.
The program, which usually includes a plant raffle, will begin at 9:30am and run approximately until noon in the Town Council Chambers, located at 33 Easy Street and Nonchalant Ave., Carefree. A $5, or more, donation is appreciated to support these programs. For information, call 480.488.3686.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.