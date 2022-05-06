Venues Café in Carefree is serving up a special concoction for moms (and those who love them) this Mother’s Day.
Mimosas are fun, but why not elevate mom’s morning treat with Venues Mom’s Champagne Cocktail? This festive libation is sure to please with its citrus flavor and unique additions. It only adds to this Carefree favorites holiday menu.
Mom’s Champagne Cocktail:
- Vodka
- Orange juice
- Drop of cherry juice
- Champagne
- Fresh rosemary
Venues Café also serves a selection of fine wine, cocktails, and beer if you’re looking for something else to celebrate. The restaurant’s Venues Spicy Bloody Mary will give you a morning kick you may be looking for.
Whatever you choose to sip, expect great service and a delicious meal to pair it with.
Venues Café is located at 34 Easy Street in Carefree. For more information or make a reservation, call 480.595.9909 or visit venuescafe.com.
