Many ingredients define a community—common values, social ties, traditions, a sense of shared history. While the Town of Carefree was incorporated 38 years ago, our history, in large part, is defined by our local business entrepreneurs. Although many towns have been gobbled up by chain restaurants, fast food joints, and retail outlets, Carefree remains bursting with locally owned and grown businesses, making Carefree a charming, unique community that is best explored afoot.
Some of our businesses predate the founding of Carefree. Desert Treasures was founded in 1973 and remains family owned and operated by Barbara Van der Leest. The Black Mountain Coffee Shop, founded in December 1978 and currently owned and operated by Carefree residents Don and Lisa Little, has occupied a corner of Spanish Village and has offered outdoor dining for 44 years. Few of us were present for those ribbon cuttings.
Not only are many of our businesses local, many are owned and operated by our neighbors, several who live in Carefree. Look no further than long time businesses like Sue Bickerdyke Interiors (30 years), the beloved English Rose Tea Room (20 years), Wild Holly Gallery (20 years), and Badu (24 years). Sue recently celebrated her 30th anniversary, and Jo Gemmill at the English Rose Tea Room, is celebrating her 20th year as a Carefree business.
Many other businesses in Carefree have stood the test of time—Storyteller Indian Store (37 years), Native American Gallery (33 years), Pizzafarro’s (33 years), Adelante Gallery (27 years), Little Barber Shop (23 years), Alberto’s Ristorante (22 years), J Patrick Jewelers (21 years), and Karsten’s ACE Hardware (20 years) to name a few.
As a town, today we simply want to say thank you to our town’s entrepreneurs. Thank you for choosing Carefree as a place to live and thank you for doubling down and investing in our community. The Town of Carefree may have the Desert Gardens and the Sundial, but what really makes this community a wonderful place to visit and do business are our long-standing businesses.
These businesses, which have made it through recessions and pandemics, like Barbara, Sue, and Jo, along with other pioneers, have paved the way for many new and wonderful Carefree businesses. If you have yet to notice, Carefree is experiencing a renaissance, with many new businesses opening shop. The number of locally owned boutiques, restaurants, home goods shops, and art galleries—many of which are owned and operated by your neighbors—continues to grow, making Carefree an ever more exciting place to visit.
Take a day to experience the bounty, beauty, and flavors of Carefree. Visit our establishments and meet the entrepreneurs that have given so much to our community. Thank them for setting up shop in our town and congratulate them for their 20th, 30th…or soon to be 50th anniversaries! A complete list of businesses can be found at www.VisitCarefree.com. Take in a little history along with a taste of the new. I hope to see you about town.
