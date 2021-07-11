Ed Morgan, Carefree Mayor 1999-2007

The Town of Carefree announced July 8 the passing of Ed Morgan, who served as mayor of Carefree from June 1999 to May 2007.

In an email, the Town shared, “During Mayor Morgan’s tenure, he lead the effort to create the Carefree Desert Gardens, secured and diversified Carefree’s water resources through the acquisition of the Carefree Water Company and the intergovernmental agreement with Cave Creek to purchase Carefree accounts on the Cave Creek Water Company system, and changed the individual subscription fire service to a Town provided service.”

A memorial service for Morgan will be held at 1pm, Saturday, July 17, at Desert Hill Presbyterian Church in the Sanctuary.  A reception will follow in the Fellowship Center. The church is located at 34605 N. Tom Darlington Rd., Scottsdale.

For additional information about the Town of Carefree, call 480.488.3686 or visit carefree.org.

