The environs that eventually became Carefree in the later half of the 20th century were occupied centuries earlier by Native Americans, most notably the Hohokam. As we enter Spring and wildflowers dot the desert landscape, there is no better time to explore the surrounds of Carefree and discover nearby rock art,or petroglyphs, and habitation sites littered with small ancient pieces of pottery left behind by those who occupied these lands long before our arrival. And while you likely are not the first person to come upon a particular petroglyph or ruin, the sense of discovery and excitement can be exhilarating.
There are many such sites. A few are public and well-marked. Sears-Kay Ruin is the remains of what once was a fortification of Hohokam culture. The ruin is in an area of the Tonto National Forest just east of Carefree. To the west, the Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area Maricopa County Park includes evidence of prehistoric Hohokam dwellings and rock art sites. The Park service offers pre-register hikes to both. The Tonto National Forest has many such sites and most are unmarked. For the adventurous, a little research uncovers some of the less visited sites. The book Hiking Ruins Seldom Seen by Dave Wilson describes Skull Mesa on the Tonto National Forest north of Spur Cross and Saint Clair Mountain located on the way to Horseshoe Lake. Saint Clair Mountain is also known as the Brazaletes Pueblo for 13 ancient, seashell bracelets found at this 20-plus room ruin.
Of course, private property must always be respected. Although public access is not permitted to the Cave on Cave Creek, an ancient habitation site situated on private property, the Desert Foothills Land Trust, through a conservation easement, offers guided tours to the Cave as many as six times per year. Studies of the cave by the Desert Foothills Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society have documented habitation by a variety of cultures, including the prehistoric Hohokam people.
When visiting rock art and habitation sites, the best practice is to look, photograph, and to leave what is observed as you found them. They may have survived hundreds, if not thousands, of years, but touching, climbing, and digging serve to hasten their degradation. We must respect those who created and left these artifacts and we must respect those who will come after us such that they too can discover and enjoy these artifacts.
To support the protection of cultural sites on public lands, the Arizona Site Steward program was developed by Governor Bruce Babbitt. Site Stewards are volunteers dedicated to protecting and preserving cultural resources and the heritage of Arizona. The primary objective of the Site Steward Program is to report destruction or vandalism of prehistoric and historic archaeological sites in Arizona through site monitoring. If you would like to participate in this program, visit www.azsitesteward.org.
After a morning or afternoon of discovery, there is no better way to cap such an outing than with a bit more discovery within downtown Carefree. Often visitors who may have lived in the Valley for years admit having never explored Carefree, let alone walked a ruin or observed rock art, and are captivated by our small-town ambiance and beauty––the Carefree Desert Gardens, restaurants, galleries, and shops. And like a great archeological find, one realizes that you just cannot get enough of the sense of discovery, no matter the number of visits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.