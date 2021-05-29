Desert Foothills Theater (DFT) will host five, in-person summer camp sessions at The Holland Center this summer. The day camp sessions will be filled with acting, singing and dancing, and will end in a performance opportunity on the last day of each camp.
Grouped by ages 5–8 and 9–14, no more than 20 campers in each age group will have fun learning musical selections from their favorite shows. Each session centers around a popular musical theatre theme including Aladdin, Shrek, Tangled and Matilda. The final week, “Lights Up,” offers more of an acting and improv focus.
Rather than making each camp session a drill of the final performance, campers will enjoy a fresh, fun experience every day. DFT’s professional artist instructors will carefully select activities that build musicianship skills, acting fundamentals and dance techniques. Camp at DFT will provide a safe, supportive environment free of criticism and full of engagement, creative inspiration and encouragement to try new things. Audition practice, theater etiquette, acting games and arts and crafts round out the daily curriculum.
Summer camp programs are under the direction of Valley theater veteran Sandi Carll who has held various positions in the Phoenix theater community since 2009. Carll was recently hired to serve as the theater’s director of education and recently directed DFTs production of 13, The Musical.
The first session, Aladdin, runs June 7–18 ($495), followed by Shrek, June 21–July 2 ($495). For camp questions and COVID-19 safety protocols, call 480.488.1981. No performing arts experience is necessary. Spots are limited and filling quickly.
All camps are held at The Holland Center, 34250 N. 60th St. Scottsdale. To register for camp, or for more information on Desert Foothills Theater events, performances and upcoming productions, visit dftheater.org.
