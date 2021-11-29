It was a bustling month in the Carefree Desert Gardens’ Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion. From the Thunderbird Artists kicking off the month with the 28th Annual Fall Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival, Nov. 5–7, to the 13th Town of Carefree Veterans Day celebration, Nov. 11, the 2021 Kiwanis Club of Carefree Pancake Breakfast, Nov. 13, and the Friday Carefree Farmers’ Market events throughout.
Coming up in December, the Town’s Chanukah celebration continues nightly through Dec. 5, explore the art galleries in the town center during the Carefree Third Thursday Art Night, Dec. 16 from 4–7pm, and enjoy a holiday concert and toy drive, Dec. 19. And, of course, visit the Farmers’ Market every Friday from 9am to 1pm.
Go to www.visitcarefree.com to learn more about events taking place in the Town center and beyond. |CST
